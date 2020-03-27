Endoscopy Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% till 2027 – Olympus Corporation,STRYKER,Medtronic,KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, etc

The Report of Global Endoscopy Devices Market by The Insight Partners Covers the Information like Global Endoscopy Devices Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

Endoscopy Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User. The global endoscopy devices market is expected to reach US$ 45,612.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 26,333.3 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global endoscopy devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Request Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000823/

Global endoscopy devices market, based on the product class is segmented into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. The endoscopes segment has been further divided as rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes as well as capsule endoscope. In 2017, the endoscopes segment held the largest share in the market, by product. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

1.Olympus Corporation

2. STRYKER

3. Medtronic

4. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

5. Ethicon US, LLC.

6. Richard Wolf GmbH

7. Boston Scientific Corporation

8. Smith & Nephew

9. Cook

10. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

The market for endoscopy devices is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements made by the players operating in the market. These technological advancements have made the procedure of endoscopy more easy as well as the results obtained are more accurate.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global endoscopy devices industry. Few of the recent product launches and approvals made by the players are listed below;

2018: In May, 2018, Olympus Corporation Launched ENF-VT3, the world’s first1 rhino-laryngo videoscope to incorporate 4-direction angulation Capability. The launch is expected to help the company to offer a strong product portfolio in the market.

2017: In September, 2017, Cook Medical’s Urology business began the distribution of Cellvizio Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE) System manufactured by Mauna Kea Technologies. Cellvizio has been made available to urologists throughout the United States.

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000823/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]