North America Menstrual Cups Market Worth US$ 245.50 Mn in 2027

The North America menstrual cups market is expected anticipated to reach US$ 245.50 Mn in 2027 from US$ 153.32 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of menstrual cups, and infections due to sanitary pads and tampons in the North America region. Whereas, disadvantages of menstrual cups likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Menstrual cup is a hygiene product used by the female during menstruation. It is a best alternative for tampons and pads, and prevents leakage of blood onto the clothes. Menstrual cups are made of various material such as silicone, rubber, thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The cups are worn internally near the vaginal canal where it collects the blood rather than absorbing it.

Companies Mentioned

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc.

Earth Care Solution

Lunette Menstrual Cup

Me Luna

Mooncup Ltd

Procter & Gamble

Silky Cup

The Keeper Inc.

YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O.

The increasing use of menstrual cups as there is a shift towards using reusable products in North America is expected to drive menstrual cups market the growing in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for menstrual cups.

Menstruation is a part of women’s life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. As per the charity Bloody Good Period, spent on period products in an average lifetime by a woman. Such organizations are eradicating the stigma surrounding menstruation by encouraging conversations on it.

Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. The menstrual cup, which is made of flexible silicone, plastic, or latex and worn inside the vagina, collects blood instead of absorbing it, so it won’t get saturated. It can be worn for up to 12 hours and since it lasts for years, it’s much affordable and environmentally responsible. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. Therefore, the demand for menstrual cups is expected to increase during the forecast period.

North America Menstrual Cups Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

North America Menstrual Cups Market – By Size

Small

Medium

Large

North America Menstrual Cups Market – By Material

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer(TPE)

North America Menstrual Cups Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

North America Menstrual Cups Market – By Countries

US

Canada

Mexico

