US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market to reach US$ 431.76 million by 2027

US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market was valued at US$ 194.47 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 431.76 million by 2027.

Prostate cancer is affecting the prostate glands in the male. Prostate cancer is a common cancer following skin cancer in the male. Some common determinants responsible for the start of prostate cancer are family history, old age, and race. Nuclear medicine is imaging that needs radioactive materials. It is a helpful method to identify and also treat prostate cancer and helps radiologists to conclude the stage of cancer. US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, and the growth of innovative radiopharmaceuticals plays a vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, strict guidelines for storage, production, & use of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to obstruct the growth of the US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Type Insights

Based on type, the US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is segmented into PET and SPECT. The PET segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 due to higher image quality and sophisticated reimbursement for the procedures as compared to the conventional SPECT nuclear medicine diagnostic processes. Radioisotopes used with PET prostate cancer diagnosis are Fluorine-18, Gallium-68, copper-64, zirconium-89, and Choline-11. Furthermore, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

PET Product Insights

The US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market, by PET product, is segmented into F-18, C-11, and Ga68-PSMA. The F-18 segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, Ga68-PSMA is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to factors such as the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, technological improvements in diagnosis systems using Ga68-PSMA, and its higher sensitivity and accuracy.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and FDA approvals strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market adopt the strategy of collaborations to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name.

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By Type

PET

SPECT

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By PET Product

F-18

C-11

Ga68-PSMA

