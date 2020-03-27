ENTERIC SOFTGEL CAPSULES MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 4.2% BY 2025 – BASF, CATALENT, COLORCON, INOVOBIOLOGIC

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Enteric Softgel Capsules Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

The global enteric softgel capsules market generated $1,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,589 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Soft capsules are a single-unit solid dosage form, consisting of a liquid or semi-solid drug or extract within a soft shell. Enteric softgel capsules are a form of delayed release dosage forms, which protect either the drugs from the acidity of the stomach, or the stomach from the detrimental effects of the drug.

The global enteric softgel capsules market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in number of R&D activities to increase bioavailability of the drug, surge in demand for softgel health supplements, rise in consumer awareness related to preventative healthcare, and proliferation of distribution channels. Further, improvement in lifestyle pattern, rise in geriatric population, and increase in number of self-directed consumers have fueled the market growth. However, stability concern with some water-soluble compounds and high cost associated with softgel can impede the market growth.

The global enteric softgel capsules market is segmented based on application, sales channel, and region. Based on application, the market is classified as health supplements and pharmaceuticals. According to the sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarket & hypermarket, pharmacy & drug store, and online provider. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

