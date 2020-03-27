Antibiotics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 By Key Players Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Antibiotics Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Across the world, the number of individuals suffering from chronic diseases is on the rise. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease accounts for more than 60% of all deaths, i.e. 36 million deaths out of 57 million global deaths. Antibiotics are increasingly used in the management of infectious and chronic conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, COPD, and others. Thereby, the demand for antibiotics is more likely to increase for the treatment of these disease conditions, as the incidences of chronic diseases pick up. Meanwhile, numerous national and international initiatives aimed at financially incentivizing the R&D activities of antibiotics. Some of the major initiatives are New Drugs for Bad Bugs (ND4BB) program by the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI), Joint Programming Initiative on Antimicrobial Resistance (JPIAMR), and Broad Spectrum Antimicrobials Program and Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X). Such types of initiatives would, in turn, support the growth over the study period.

However, growing concern over antibiotic overuse is expected to hinder the industry growth to some extent. Overuse of these drugs may develop resistance to antimicrobial medications which is considered to be a serious public health threat to the world. According to the statement by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in November 2012, around 25,000 people die every year due to antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in European countries.

By inhibitor types, the industry is divided into Protein Synthesis, Cell Wall, DNA, RNA, and other inhibitors. Cell wall synthesis inhibitors accounted for the highest share of the total market. In 2017, the segment captured around 42% share of the overall market and is projected to dominate the industry. This drug class includes antibiotics such as penicillin, cephalosporin, and Carbapenems. These are one of the most important groups of antibiotics and offers the greatest activity against gram-positive and negative bacteria. Cell wall synthesis inhibitors act by prohibiting the synthesis of the peptidoglycan layer, which is a crucial element for the structural activity of the cell wall. However, RNA segment is projected to grow with the highest growth rate and is pegged to register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of value.

Drug class is categorized into Fluoroquinolones, Cephalosporin, Penicillin, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, and other. Growing by approximately 3% to 4% every year, cephalosporin drug class is the highest revenue generating segment throughout the study period. The growth of this bactericidal agent is majorly attributed to the rising demand for 4th and 5th generation therapeutics such as Ceftaroline fosamil, Cefpirome, and Ceftobiprole. On another side, aminoglycosides captured less than 5% share (i.e. lowest) of the global industry in 2017. Others segment comprise of tetracyclines, sulphonamides, monoclonal antibodies, imidazole, and many more.

