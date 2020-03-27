Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 by Top Players Stryker, Invacare, Carex Health, Medline

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Durable Medical Equipment Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurological and respiratory disorders across the world drive the demand for durable medical equipment. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 630,000 U.S. people (1 in every 4 death) die due to the cardiovascular problem every year. Additionally, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer, around 14.1 million cancer cases were reported in 2012 and more than 32 million people are living with cancer worldwide.

In addition, strategic acquisitions and partnership with government and healthcare players in order to provide affordable healthcare will support the industry development significantly. For instance, in February 2017, Hill-Rom acquired Mortara Instrument, Inc., a Wisconsin-based medical device manufacturer to increase their medical device product portfolio. However, low reimbursement rates are one of the restraints, pulling back the market growth to some extent. For instance, Medicare, the U.S. government’s official health insurance program, consider only medically required durable equipment for reimbursement purpose.

Get Sample Copy at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018910

In terms of types, the market is divided into Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices, Personal Mobility Devices, and Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture. In terms of value, monitoring and therapeutic devices accounted for the highest share of the overall market. This segment has captured more than 87% share of the global market in 2017. This product category is further bifurcated into Blood Glucose Monitors, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Oxygen Equipment, Infusion Pumps, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM), and others. Estimated CAGR for these products during 2017-2025 range between 6-8%, with the oxygen equipment witnessing the highest growth. Devices such as glucose monitors and CPM has experienced a high level of technological change which has helped this segment to capture the highest share compared to others. Personal mobility segment is further categorized as Scooters, Wheelchairs, Walker and Rollators, and others.

The end user industry is classified as Home Healthcare, Hospital Settings, and others. Among which, home healthcare segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate, i.e. 7.3% over the study period. An aging population coupled with growing concept of home healthcare support the segment growth.

Ask for Discount at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AVMI00018910

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Durable Medical Equipment Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Durable Medical Equipment Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Overview

5.2 Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Durable Medical Equipment Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018910

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.