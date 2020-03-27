Hemophilia Market 2025 Key Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players Novo, Bayer, Pfizer, Baxalta, Biogen

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Hemophilia Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Over the eight years to 2016, revenue for the hemophilia industry is anticipated trend higher. Increasing neonatal population is expected to drive the hemophilia diagnosis demand globally. The World Population Meter stated that more than 88.0 billion newborns were reported in 2015 resulting in about 250 births per minute. Of which, approximately 2.8 million infants died within the first month, due to lack of skilled care and proper screening of the babies. The World Health Organization (WHO) also stated that around 2.6 million children died in their first month of life across the globe, which is 7,000 newborn deaths every day. In addition, strong product pipeline will further stimulate the industry growth to great extent over the future period. For example, N9-GP, Concizumab, N8-GP, and Recombinant factor VIIa are some of the bleeding disorder therapeutics under clinical investigations by Novo Nordisk. Despite the industry pipeline increasing, some potential threats exist which will likely to hinder growth prospects going forward. Factors such as high treatment cost coupled with low acceptance of advanced technologies are posing a potential threat to the market.

In terms of types, the market is categorized into A, B, C, and other types. Type A accounted for the highest share of the total market. In 2017, the segment recorded 6.8 billion and is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. This type is acquired due to the deficiency of clotting factor VIII, which is an anti-hemophilic factor (AHF). According to the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), 1 in 5,000 male population affect with type A disorder, which makes it four times more common compared to the type B. As per the Hemophilia News Today, around 4,000 to 5,000 males are affected with type A disease worldwide. Markets besides hemophilia A, B & C is expected to generate the remaining 5.0% of market revenue in 2017.

The treatment segment is divided into On-demand and Prophylaxis. Inpatient with mild to severe hemophilia, treatment is being given at the time when bleeding occurs which is termed as on-demand therapy. The on-demand treatment industry is in the mature phase and is projected to grow with a significant growth rate over the foreseeable future. Depending upon therapy, the market is segmented as Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI), Replacement, and Gene therapy. Replacement therapy captures a major chunk of the global revenue. This method is performed through the infusion of factor VIII and IX concentrates to prevent bleeding. On contrary, gene therapy is considered to be the lowest revenue generating segment, generated less than 1% revenue in 2017. Most of the gene therapies for hemophilia treatment are under clinical studies and likely attract greater demand during the future period.

