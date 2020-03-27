Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Trends, Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 – Novo, Amgen, Abbott, Genentech

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Menopause is a natural and inevitable event, defined as the final menstrual period. It requires a retrospective clinical diagnosis with ethnic and regional variations. Hormone replacement therapies (HRT) such as systemic estrogen (skin patch, gel, or cream) are considered to be the most effective treatment option in the treatment of menopausal night sweats and hot flashes. These therapies also ease vaginal symptoms of menopause such as itching, burning, and dryness. Due to this fact, women undergoing these therapies has increased considerably over the past few years.

As per the Rose Research Survey (April 2014), women accepting HT therapy has increased considerably, from 4.5 million in 2005 to around 5.0 million in 2014. In addition to this, the growth of this market is attributed to the rise in a number of women in menopausal age coupled with growing patient awareness. For example, according to the International Menopause Society, thousands of women reach menopause experience every day. On another hand, the high cost of therapies coupled with the high risk of adverse reactions posing a potential threat to this industry. For example, as per the study published in PLOS One journal in 2014, testosterone therapy in cardiac patients considerably increase the risk of heart attack.

Get Sample Copy at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AVMI00018908

In terms of replacement therapy, the market is categorized as Estrogen, Human Growth Hormone, Testosterone and Thyroid. Estrogen replacement therapy recorded USD 9.58 billion and is expected to soar owing to the approval of new products by the United States Food and Drug Association under this category. Some of the recommended estrogen doses for women with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) are 1.25 mg conjugated equine estrogen (CEE), 17b-estradiol 2 mg/day, and transdermal estradiol 75-100 mg/day.

Furthermore, Climara, Estradot, Divigel, Elestrin, and EstroGel are some of the commercially available transdermal estrogen products in the U.S. and Canada market by various manufacturers. On contrary, thyroid replacement therapy is considered to be the lowest revenue generating segment and is also pegged to register slowest growth rate i.e. 6.9% in terms of value. Levothyroxine (generic form of thyroxine) is a most commonly prescribed thyroid hormone replacement drug across the globe.

Ask for Discount at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AVMI00018908

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Hormone Replacement Therapy Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Overview

5.2 Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AVMI00018908

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.