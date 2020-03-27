Surgical Robot Market Trends, Opportunity, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Key Players Accuray, TransEnterix, Hocoma

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Surgical Robot Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Robotic systems have been giving helping hands to the surgeons. As per the various research studies, there were more than 4,000 surgical robotic systems scattered across the world’s hospitals and helped surgeons in more than 750,000 operations of uterus, kidney, heart and prostate glands. The global industry for surgical robotics is primarily driven by the growing demand for errorless healthcare services. Surgical robots in healthcare industry offers minimally invasive surgical interventions, less errors in prescriptions, and saves time by multitasking and by reducing human endeavor. In addition, increasing number of organizations are engaged in spreading awareness regarding the benefits of robotic surgeries.

For instance, the Robotic Assisted Microsurgical & Endoscopic Society (RAMSES) is actively involved in development of robotic-assisted microsurgical tools for enhanced patient and surgical outcomes. Other factors such as growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing number of robotics-certified physicians, and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing regions augment the industry growth to great extent. However, high cost is posing a potential threat for the growth of this industry. Hospitals, companies, and laboratories have to spend very much on robotic system and its disposables as the cost ranges from USD 1 million to USD 2 million. For example, da Vinci’s minimally invasive surgery (which was approved by the U.S. FDA in 2000) cost around USD 2 million. Such high cost would in turn pull back the industry revenue generation, restraining the growth.

The product segment is categorized as Robot Systems, Instrument & Accessories and Services. Robotic system accounted for the largest share of the overall market, captured 46.8% share in 2017. This robotic system contributes over 80% share of the cost of complete robotic setup which is considered to be the prime reason for this segment holding substantial share compared to other.

CyberKnife, da Vinci surgical systems, MAKO, and other are different surgical robotic bands studied under the research scope. Among which, da Vinci surgical systems brand captured the highest share and is projected to dominate the global market over the study period. On other side, MAKO robotic arm assisted surgery by Stryker recorded the lowest revenue in 2017. This surgical system helps surgeons with personalized surgical experience in joint replacement surgeries such as total hip, partial knee, and total knee applications. As per the company’s data, more than 125,000 Mako procedures were performed globally, including 16,000 Mako total knee replacement procedures.

