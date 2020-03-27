Smart Healthcare Market to 2025 Analysis by Key Players Olympus, Stanley, GE, Siemens, Samsung

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Smart Healthcare Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

Acceptance of advanced digital and mobile technologies has created the scope for smart solutions in the medical industry for effective diagnosis of various chronic disease conditions. Smart healthcare does not only cure the diseases but also confront it at the right time. Incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor technologies in medical products has opened up the way for patients to store the health data and analyzed by professionals for better disease diagnosis and outcome. For example, smart wearable devices are the equipment that patients can use them to assess their fitness regime and health status without any professional guidance.

The industry is defined as the holistic approach in a medical field that can integrate, analyzed and share health information in real time. This unified healthcare system also enable patients to collect data for analysis and research practices. Medical technology plays a strategic role in fostering the change of healthcare delivery towards smart solutions. The market is also benefitting from the growing need for reducing operational cost among physicians and patient population. Other factors such as aging population, favorable reimbursement schemes, and rising number of companies investing in this industry, anticipating a better grip on the market. The global industry could be risked by the low penetration of it in developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

Product-wise, the market has been bifurcated into RFID Smart Cabinets, RFID Kanban Systems, Telemedicine, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, and others. Of these, EHR emerged as one of the highest revenue generating products segment in 2017 with over 30% revenue share. As per the statement released by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, EHR provides a secure and strong platform to the healthcare providers for sharing accurate and complete health information. Through this, physicians enable to provide best possible care to the patients, whether during a routine medical checkup or a medical emergency.

Geography-wise, North America is expected to generate a potent chunk of demand, which is a reflection of the high adoption rate of new medical technologies in the U.S. Asia Pacific countries such as China and India display substantial demand for smart healthcare mainly for disease diagnosis purpose. Due to this fact, several key players are partnering with government and private hospital facilities to reach out to the masses through affordable healthcare. For instance, in March 2018, Samsung launched the Smart Healthcare Citizenship Initiative in India (at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam). The company is aimed to provide quality and affordable healthcare solutions through such initiatives.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Healthcare Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Smart Healthcare Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Smart Healthcare Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Smart Healthcare Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Healthcare Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Smart Healthcare Market

