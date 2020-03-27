Blind Spot Solutions Market Key Growth Dynamics and Regional Assessment with Forecast 2027: Aptiv PLC, Autoliv

The blind spot in a vehicle is the area around the vehicle which cannot be directly witnessed by the driver while at the controls, under existing circumstances. The blind spots might make driving and lane changing very difficult. Thus, these blind spots can be eliminated by using advanced blind spot solutions. These solutions combine various components to deliver drivers better prevention measures informing them of any vehicles, obstacles, motorbikes or pedestrians in their blind vision. These solutions are offered with a combination of information produced from infrared sensors, radar sensors, cameras, and several other components.

The exclusive report on Blind Spot Solutions Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Blind Spot Solutions Market size and forecasts till 2027.

Leading Blind Spot Solutions Market Players:

Aptiv PLC Autoliv Inc. Continental AG DENSO Corporation Ficosa International S.A. Gentex Corporation Magna International Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Valeo ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The global blind spot solutions market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, and vehicle type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Blind Spot Detection System, Park Assist System, Backup Camera System, Surround View System, and Virtual Pillars. Based on technology type, the blind spot solutions market is divided into Radar-Based Systems, Ultrasonic-Based Systems, and Camera-Based Systems. On basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, and Electric Vehicle.

