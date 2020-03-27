Global Antivirus Software Market Competitive Outlook to 2027 : Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Avast Software, McAfee, Inc., F-Secure Corporation, AVG AntiVirus, Bitdefender, Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG, Fortinet, Inc., Kaspersky Lab

The “Global Antivirus Software Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the antivirus software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global antivirus software market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, devices and geography. The global antivirus software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antivirus software market based type, application and devices. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall antivirus software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Leading Antivirus Software Market Players:

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Avast Software

McAfee, Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

AVG AntiVirus

Bitdefender

Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG

Fortinet, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Antivirus software is defined as the software which helps in detecting, preventing, and removing the present viruses and other malwares from the computer systems. These antivirus software has auto update features which will allow the systems to continue check the new threats. The increasing cybercrimes, cyber-attacks through various malwares such as Trojans, viruses, adware and so on, which allows the hackers to get easy access to confidential data, personal and financial data’s of the consumer will drive the antivirus software market in forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is, if the present antivirus software is not updated periodically then it can also act as virus for the system which may hamper the antivirus software market. However, the boost in the demand of mobile devices, and the use of external devices such as USBs, media cards and so on will create new opportunities in the market of antivirus software.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Antivirus Software Market Landscape

4 Antivirus Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Antivirus Software Market Analysis- Global

6 Antivirus Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Antivirus Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Antivirus Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Antivirus Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Antivirus Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Antivirus Software Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Antivirus Software Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Antivirus Software Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

