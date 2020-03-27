The Global Text Analytics Market is expected to grow from US$ 3.23 Bn in 2018 to US$ 18.28 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2019 and 2025.

An off-the-shelf report on Text Analytics Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The global text analytics market is primarily driven by increase in the volume of unstructured data. Increasing utilization of social media platforms, consumer shifting trends towards online buying and increasing digitalization are some of the factors contributing to increase in unstructured data. Analysis of unstructured data can uncover key patterns capable of forming the basis of decision making in various organizations. Traditionally, the data is analyzed by an individual which becomes ineffective as the volume of data increases. This demand use of text analytics software capable of handling large volume of data set and can uncover hidden patterns which assist in decision making purpose. Moreover, companies are able to exploit only 30% of unstructured data generated, this low percentage represents significant opportunity for vendors to develop analytical solutions featured with advanced capabilities including machine learning, NLP and language support. The South America text analytics market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 24.0% in the coming years.

Leading Text Analytics Market Players:

IBM Corporation SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Clarabridge Expert Systems OpenText Corp. Basis Technology Linguamatics ANGOSS SOFTWARE CORPORATION KNIME

Market Insights

Fast growing scope of application across different industry verticals

Text analytics is creating value across several industrial verticals. Leading players are making continuous improvements in the language processing algorithms to make companies aware of the latest industry trends across different industry verticals. In Europe, leading sports traders are leveraging the benefits of text analytics by analyzing twitter feeds in order to gain deep understanding of the game and sports trends at domestic level. The twitter feeds posted across the region in different languages is used by NLP algorithms and machine learning process which enable the companies to extract the hidden patterns. Telecom companies are using Voice of the Customer (VOC) application enabling them to gain customer view regarding broadband services. Insurance companies are using text analytics to detect the fraud against claims. Customer service routing inside companies is also identified as one of major application of text analysis. Business review sites are used by the companies to analyze the customer perception and requirements regarding product/ service. Another great application of text analytics is in the field of healthcare where research institution are constantly leveraging the data sources such as clinical notes, social media post and published literature in order to assist the healthcare research and clinical practice. Subsequently, driving the growth for text analytics market in the coming years.

Significant surge in unstructured data growth owing to growing popularity of internet driven services

Unstructured data can be defined as data not organized in a pre-defined data model and consist of irregularities and ambiguities. This makes difficult for an individual to analyze the data using traditional analytical tools as opposed to data stored in the form of field across multiple database. Further, more than 70 % of data generated today is unstructured and is therefore not suitable for analysis. Companies are able to leverage only 30% of the unstructured data for insights and business decision making. This lower percentage is expected to drive enterprise to seek for analytical tools capable of offering improved analytical capabilities. Rising unstructured data combined with enterprise seeking to exploit maximum value from the same is expected to create significant revenue opportunities for vendors in the global text analytics market.

