Modular Data Center Market 2020 Global Industry Top Key Players: Baselayer Technology, LLC, Bladeroom Group Ltd., , Dell, Inc., Emerson Electric Co.

This report “Global Modular Data Center Market Research Report “provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis.

Developing digital ecosystem of highly connected devices, applications and components, and increasing inception of technologies such as IoT and Big Data is resulting in high growth in the amount of new data, data traffic, and thus the need for its storage. This enormously growing data is highly impacting the data center investments, growth of cloud and collocation services providers across various geographical regions. Increasing mobile and internet users is also impacting the data growth. Traditional brick and mortar data centers were unable to scale up to the modern operational requirements in short time. A need for quicker data center deployments along with the flexibility to scale it up and down had arisen in the modular data center market leading to the development.

Leading Modular Data Center Market Players:

Global modular data center market is segmented on the basis of solution, services, applications, deployment, verticals and regions. Modular data centers come either bundled as all-in-one solutions or as a single solution. In all-in-one solutions, the modular data center market is fragmented into standard 20 ft. container module, standard 40 ft. container module and other customized container modules. The market segmentation for single modules are based on IT modules, power modules and the cooling modules. The modular data center market classification on the basis of services is into consulting and planning services, design, construction and commissioning services, operations and maintenance services and other services. The market is also divided by applications as emergency and temporary deployment, capacity expansion, disaster recovery and other applications. Additionally, the market is also classified on the basis of deployments; Greenfield and Brownfield.

BFSI, Telecom & IT, Energy, Government, Education & Research and others are the segments which classify the global modular data center market on the basis of verticals. Geographically the entire market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East Africa. It has been analyzed that the Asia Pacific market would grow at the highest CAGR value. Primary reason for rapid growth being the adoptions of modular data centers by SMEs in developing economies of this region along with government’s initiatives towards digital economies in countries like India.

