Feldspar Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Micronized,IMERYS Ceramics,Sibelco,The Quartz Corporation

The Feldspar Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Feldspar Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Feldspar Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Feldspar is the name given to a large group of rock-forming silicate minerals that make up over 50% of Earth’s crust. This group includes aluminum silicates of potassium, soda, or lime. Feldspar is among the single most abundant mineral group found on Earth. It is mainly used to produce bathroom & building tiles and dinnerware and in ceramics and glass production. Feldspar can be replaced by other minerals of similar physical properties such as pyrophyllite, clays, talc, and feldspar-silica (quartz) mixtures. However, the abundance availability of feldspar will make these substitutions unnecessary for the foreseeable future.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1.Eczacba Holding A.

2.Micronized

3.IMERYS Ceramics

4.Sibelco

5.The Quartz Corporation

6.ASIA MINARAL PROCESSING CO.,LTD.

7.GIMPEX

8.iMinerals Inc.

9.i-ecam Chemicals Group

10.POLAT MADEN

The feldspar market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for ceramic tiles coupled with the rising use of feldspar in automotive glass. Moreover, the rising investment in commercial and residential construction in the developed and developing countries provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the feldspar market. However, the reduction in feldspar usage due to the recycling of glass and ceramics is projected to hamper the overall growth of the feldspar market.

The global feldspar market is segmented on the basis of type and end use. The feldspar market on the basis of the type is classified into plagioclase feldspar and K-feldspar. On the basis of end use the market is bifurcated into glass, ceramics, fillers, and others.

