Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future 2025 | Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo

The Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9522.5 million by 2025, from $ 6791.3 million in 2019.

Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, NetSuite

According to the geographical overview, the players in the developed regions have displayed to have a major share in the Global Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market revenue generation. While emerging countries like India and China are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) of more efficient solutions. North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are the key segmentations done on the basis of regional outlook.

Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market, By Type

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market, By Application

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Business-To-Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

