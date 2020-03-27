Event Management Software Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Event Management Software Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global event management software market is expected to reach US$ 21.2 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The event management software provides limitless access to multiple reports and is available at no additional cost. Therefore, it is a significantly cost-effective means with which the user can get the required data in an easy to read and understand format. An online event management solution creates an unlimited number of customized reports for event planners at the single click of the button. Data is presented in an easy to read format, and the stories are sent as Excel or CSV files to benefit organizers. Furthermore, the accomplishment of the event is eventually about the numbers. Therefore, accounting reports provide necessary details about the status of payments, registrations, and cancellations. With the news, the user can track financial data concerning your events.

Based on solution type, the global event management software market has been segmented into software and services. On the basis of application, the global event management software market has been bifurcated into event planning, event marketing, venue and ticket management, analytics and reporting, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into corporate, government, education, media and entertainment, and others. North America is expected to dominate the global event management software market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of event management applications for mobile phones in the region and growing need of enhanced operations.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, there is a large number of factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the event management market in the coming years. According to the CWT Meetings & Events report, 2018, in Asia, 43% of the web traffic comes from mobile while the figure is only 33% for the rest of the world. China is growing at a very faster pace and is in the race to become a leader of the Internet economy, and Singapore has become a host for such historic meetings as the 2018 North Korea-U.S. Summit. Major factors driving the event management software market in China are: faster service and localized payment options for events in China, such as WeChat Pay, AliPay, and UnionPay are three most popular payment methods in China. Like all other countries in the world, China has its own regulations governing society, including rules governing cyber-activity. Any company that wants to do business in China via the internet needs to be officially verified by the Chinese government. Few popular event management software in China are: Zoho Backstage, EventBank, Bitric24, Raklet, Eventdex, and Odoo, among others.

Major players in the event management software market are Active Network, Arlo, Attendify, Aventri, Bizzabo, Cvent, Dean Evans and Associates, Inc., Eventbrite, LLC, Grenadine Technologies Inc., and Zerista, Inc. The market players pursue many approaches for business expansion, such as strategic partnerships & agreements, new product innovations, and mergers & acquisitions.

The report segments the global event management software market as follows:

Global Event Management Software Market – By Solution Type

Software

Services

Global Event Management Software Market – By Application

Event Planning

Event Marketing

Venue and Ticket Management

Analytics and Reporting

Others

Global Event Management Software Market – By End-User

Corporate

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Event Management Software Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



