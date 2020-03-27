Wind Turbine Composites Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – ENERCON, Hexcel, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group

Growing number of wind turbine installations is projected to escalate the wind turbine composites market at a CAGR of 5.8%

Latest market study on “Global Wind Turbine Composites Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Others); Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester); Manufacturing Processes (Vacuum Injection Molding, Prepreg, Hand Lay-Up); Application (Blades, Nacelles), and Geography”, The global wind turbine composites market is accounted to US$ 5,621.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9138.6 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007971/

Wind turbine composites are defined as the composites or components which are utilized in the production of wind turbine parts, such as blades and nacelles and others, which exhibits resilience and tensile strength. The use of composites helps in the production of lightweight components with excellent characteristics, low maintenance cost, resistance to corrosion, and long life of products. The global wind turbine composites market, by fiber type, has been segmented into glass fiber and carbon fiber and others. The glass fiber segment dominated the global wind turbine composites market in 2018. Moreover, the carbon fiber & other fiber type segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. Glass fibers are being increasingly used to manufacture wind turbine composites. The glass fiber under type E (electrical) is the most widely preferred for the preparation of composites. Glass fibers for composites have a good combination of properties: moderate stiffness, high strength, and moderate density.

Wind energy is one of the renewable energy technologies which is growing at a rapid pace. The global installed capacity of wind energy has increased 75 times in the past two decades. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, it rose from 7.5 gigawatts in 1997 to ~564 gigawatts in 2018. The demand for wind turbine composites is dependent on factors such as new wind turbine installations and the rising demand for flexible materials in applications such as blades, tower, and others. The growing number of wind farms in China, Europe, and North America is expected to drive the market for wind turbine composites. According to the World Wind Energy Association, the global capacity of windmills reached 597 gigaWatt in 2018. The growing capacity of wind farms and surge in the number of wind farm projects globally are expected to drive the market for wind turbines, and consequently generate significant demand for wind turbine composites.

The market for global wind turbine composites market is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global wind turbine composites market are ENERCON GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co.,Ltd, LM Wind Power, Molded Fiber Glass Companies, Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Suzlon Energy Limited, TPI Composites, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others.

The report segments the global wind turbine composites market as follows:

Global Wind Turbine Composites Market – By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber and Others

Global Wind Turbine Composites Market – By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Global Wind Turbine Composites Market – By Manufacturing Processes

Vacuum Injection Molding

Prepreg

Hand Lay-Up

Global Wind Turbine Composites Market – By Application

Blades

Nacelles

Global Wind Turbine Composites Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Sweden Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007971/

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876