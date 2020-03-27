Terminal Tractor Market expected to grow rapidly in 2019-2027 | AB Volvo, BYD Motors, CVS Ferrari Srl, Hoist Material Handling

The demand for terminal tractors is gaining traction on account of increasing applications in logistics and material handling services at ports. New launches by key manufacturers such as electric terminal tractors and technological innovations are some ongoing trends the industry is witnessing. Europe market is expected to hold significant share on account of strong economies of the countries in these regions.

The terminal tractor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing global seaborne trade and demand for electric terminal tractors. Furthermore, rising focus towards port terminal automation is likely to augment the market growth. However, associated high capital costs restrict the growth of the terminal tractor market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising demand for container handling in the Asia Pacific region provides significant growth opportunities for the terminal tractor market.

Key players profiled in the report include AB Volvo, BYD Motors Inc., CVS Ferrari Srl, Hoist Material Handling, Inc., Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation), Konecranes Plc, MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, MOL CY, SANY Group, Terberg Group

The “Global Terminal Tractor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive and Transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of terminal tractor market with detailed market segmentation by type, propulsion type, application, and geography. The global terminal tractor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading terminal tractor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global terminal tractor market is segmented on the basis of type, propulsion type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as automated and manual. By propulsion type, the market is segmented as diesel, electric, hybrid, and CNG. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as material handling, logistics & distribution, RoRo terminals, and container terminals.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PROPULSION TYPE

9. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. TERMINAL TRACTOR MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AB VOLVO

12.2. BYD MOTORS INC.

12.3. CVS FERRARI SRL

12.4. HOIST MATERIAL HANDLING, INC.

12.5. KALMAR (CARGOTEC CORPORATION)

12.6. KONECRANES PLC

12.7. MAFI TRANSPORT-SYSTEME GMBH

12.8. MOL CY

12.9. SANY GROUP

12.10. TERBERG GROUP

13. APPENDIX

