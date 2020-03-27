Vertical Garden Construction Market Increasing Demand of Key Players: ANS Group Global, Biotecture, Elmich Australia,  Fytogreen Australia

A vertical garden construction is a method used to grow plants on a vertically suspended board by using hydroponics, a way of using plants without soil. Vertical garden constructions can either be freestanding or attached to a wall. Vertical gardens can be an alternative to potted plants in the office space. They can also be placed in hotel lobbies, major corporation headquarters, or residential backyard.

The environment safety initiatives taken up by numerous government and non-government institutions across the world is driving the global vertical garden construction market. Additionally, the development of construction in emerging economies has increased the demand for vertical garden construction. However, high installation cost might hinder the growth of the global vertical garden construction market. Furthermore, a rise in the number of high-rise buildings and the need to increase the aesthetic appeal of the property is anticipated to create opportunity during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include ANS Group Global Ltd, Biotecture Ltd., Elmich Australia, Fytogreen Australia, Jardines Verticales, LiveWall, LLC, Rentokil Initial plc, Sempergreen BV, Vertical Green, ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.

The “Global Vertical Garden Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global vertical garden construction market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global vertical garden construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vertical garden construction market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vertical garden construction market is segmented on the basis type and application. On the basis of type, the vertical garden construction market is segmented into indoor vertical garden wall and outdoor vertical garden wall. On the basis of application, the vertical garden construction market is segmented into commercial construction and residential construction.

