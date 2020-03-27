Collagen Peptides Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Amikozen, BSA Pharma, Chaitanya Biologicals Private

Significant shift of consumers toward healthy lifestyles and high protein consumption is projected to escalate the collagen peptide market at a CAGR of 10.9%

Latest market study on “Global Collagen Peptide Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by by Source (Cattle Hide and Bones, Pigskin, Poultry and Fish, Sheep and Goat, and Others); Application (Nutritional Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Healthcare, Cosmetic, and Others), and Geography”, The global collagen peptide market is accounted to US$ 852.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,129.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Collagen peptide, also known as collagen hydrolysate are short chains of amino acids derived from collagen. It is produced by the hydrolysis process from type I collagen. Collagen peptides are more bioavailable and are better absorbed into the bloodstream due to shorter chains of amino acids as compared to collagen and gelatin. Collagen peptides are readily broken down into a form that can enter the bloodstream after digestion. After consumption and absorption, collagen peptides travel throughout the body, rebuilding, repairing, and providing energy. Collagen peptide is a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutritional and physiological properties promote the bones, joints, and skin health. The global collagen peptide market, by source, has been segmented into cattle hide and bones, pigskin, poultry and fish, sheep and goat, and others. The cattle hide and bones segments segment dominated the global collagen peptide market in 2018. Moreover, the poultry and fish segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period.

Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and UK, among others, are becoming more health-conscious owing to abundant access to online information related to health and wellness. Collagen peptides are rapidly becoming more popular with consumers and medical professionals. Health-savvy consumers are looking for more precise information associated with the health products they are purchasing. Factors such as consumer awareness of health issues, a greater focus on physical fitness and wellbeing, and higher personal incomes are considered as a major factor propelling the demand for collagen peptide. Over the past few years, consumers in developed countries are taking preventive health measures to prevent various diseases and availing of health and wellness related products in order to lead a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, the aging population in these countries forms a large consumer base for collagen peptides products. The aged population prefers food and beverages that are enriched with nutrition and also provide health benefits.

The market for global collagen peptide is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global collagen peptide market are Amikozen Co., Ltd, BSA Pharma Inc., Chaitanya Biologicals Private Limited, Collagen Solutions Plc., Darling Ingredients, GELITA AG, Gelnex, Holista CollTech Limited., Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt, Proteinsa, Gelatines Juncà SL, Tessenderlo Group, and among others.



The report segments the global collagen peptide market as follows:

Global Collagen Peptide Market – By Source

Cattle Hide and Bones

Pigskin

Poultry and Fish

Sheep and Goat

Others

Global Collagen Peptide Market – By Application

Nutritional Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Healthcare

Cosmetic

Others

Global Collagen Peptide Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



