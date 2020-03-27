3D Time-of-Flight Sensor Market 2020 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Adafruit, ams AG, Brookman Technology, ifm electronic gmbh, Infineon Technologies
MARKET INTRODUCTION
The 3D time-of-flight sensor uses the time-of-flight principle to measure the distance between the sensor and the nearest surface. It measures the time elapsed between the wave pulse emission to its reflection off an object and its return to the sensor. The sensors are widely being used for 3D imaging technology and highly accurate distance mapping. The integration of this imaging technology in electronic gadgets is likely to gain prominence in the coming years.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The 3D time-of-flight sensor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to its robustness and wear-free design coupled with an increasing use of the technology in mobile cameras. Moreover, increasing applicability in robotics and monitoring is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the reluctance in the adoption of new technologies may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the demand from various end-use industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the growth of the 3D time-of-flight sensor market.
Key players profiled in the report include Adafruit, ams AG, Brookman Technology Co., Ltd., ifm electronic gmbh, Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corporation, Melexis, Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global 3D Time-of-Flight Sensor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D time-of-flight sensor market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global 3D time-of-flight sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 3D time-of-flight sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global 3D time-of-flight sensor market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as half-QQVGA ToF image sensor, QVGA ToF image sensor, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, machine vision and industrial automation, robotics and drone, entertainment, and others.
