Bubble Column Bioreactor Market to 2027 -Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Tikun Olam

Bubble columns are used as multiphase contactors and reactors in chemical, biochemical, petrochemical industries, and metallurgical industries. The bubble column reactors are the contactors in which a gas or a mixture of gases is distributed in the liquid at the column bottom by an appropriate distributor and moves upwards in the form of bubbles causing intense mixing of the liquid phase. Bubble column reactors are used in carrying out gas-liquid and gas-liquid-solid reactions in a variety of critical industrial reactions, including hydrogenation, oxidation, hydroformylation, chlorination, bio reactions, and so on. A bubble column reactor aims to control the rate of mass transfer and reaction between a gas and a liquid. In general, these reactors provide good mixing and heat transfer characteristics as both liquid and gas are fed continuously in a countercurrent or parallel flow style and have several advantages during operation and maintenance, such as high heat and mass transfer rates, compactness and low operating and maintenance costs.

The rising demand for the production of medicines, growing activities in the R&D, and increasing demand from biopharmaceutical companies and other chemical industries will spur the demand of the bubble column bioreactor market. Growing demand for personalized medicines is another chief growth augmenting factor that will affect the bubble column bioreactor market. The number of personalized medicines targeting a specific population of patients has increased in the recent years. These medicine has a rising need for rapid, portable, flexible and scalable bio-manufacturing system that can be monitored online for consistent, safe and affordable production of biologics thus, accelerating the demand for bioreactors. However, the extractability, and the limited capacity of the bubble column bioreactor and use of disposable plastic bioreactors for biopharmaceutical manufacturing may hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

The global bubble column bioreactor market is segmented on the product, and application. Based on product, the global bubble column bioreactor market is segmented into Mammalian cells, bacteria, yeast, and others. Based on the application, the bubble column bioreactor market is segmented research and development (R&D), process development, and bioproduction.

