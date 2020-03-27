HLA Typing Market to 2027 – Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Bio-Rad Laboratories, CareDx

HLA typing is a type of diagnostic test which is used to identify variations in an individual’s immune system. HLA stands for human leukocyte antigen, and it is a critical process to identify the compatibility of a person to donate bone marrow, cord blood, or an organ to a person who is a need of transplantation.

HLA typing market is expected to grow due to factors such as rising procedures of organ transplantation, rising government support for solid organ transplantations, and rising technological innovations across the biotechnology industry. The market is likely to have growth opportunities in emerging regions where the healthcare industry is booming exponentially.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Abbott

– QIAGEN N.V.

– Illumina, Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– Immucor, Inc.

– CareDx Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

The global HLA typing market is segmented on the basis of technology, product service, application, end user. Based on the technology the market is classified as molecular assays, non-molecular assays. Based on product & service the market is segmented as instruments, reagents and consumables, software and services. On the basis of application the market is divided into diagnostic applications, and research applications. And based on end user the market is segmented as hospitals and transplant centers, commercial service providers, research laboratories and academic institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global HLA typing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The HLA typing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting HLA typing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the HLA typing market in these regions.

