Cone Beam Imaging Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

Dental cone beam imaging is an advanced type of x-ray machine which is used when regular dental or facial x-rays are not sufficient. This equipment produces three dimensional (3-D) images of teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways, and bone in a single scan. In cone-beam CT, an x-ray beam in the shape of a cone is moved around the patient to obtain a large number of high-quality images, which are also referred to as views.

Cone beam imaging market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to growing incidences of dental disorders, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and increasing application areas of cone beam imaging. Moreover, technological advancements, strategic mergers, and acquisitions by the market players is likely to create opportunity during the forecast period.

The global cone beam imaging market is segmented on the basis of application, patient position and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented as dental applications, and other. Based on patient position, the market is segmented as standing/seated position, supine position, and seated position. The end user segment is further divided into hospitals, private practices, academic and research institutes.

It provides overview and forecast of the global cone beam imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cone beam imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cone beam imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cone beam imaging market in these regions.

