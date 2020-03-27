Contrast Agents Market size Register Steady Growth during 2025

Overview of the Global Contrast Agents Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the “Global Contrast Agents Market” will grow at a CAGR of ~4.0% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to rising demand for diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures and increase in incidence and prevalence of disease conditions are drivers of the market.

Expansion in indications of contrast media market and the growth of medical imaging technologies in emerging markets are providing opportunities for the growth of the contrast agents market. However, side effects associated with contrast agents and stringent regulations for contrast agents are factors hampering the market growth.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13176

The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales from Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Bayer, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bracco Group, and Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global contrast agents market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to large patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure.

By Product Type:

Iodine-based

Barium-based

Gadolinium-based

Microbubble-based

Others

Iodinated contrast agent is the major shareholder in the contrast agents market in 2018.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13176/Single

By Modality:

X-ray/CT

MRI

Ultrasound

X-ray holds major share in the contrast agents market in 2018. Due to the growing investment and developments in the ultrasound contrast agent industry, the demand for ultrasound contrast agents is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

North America was dominant in the global contrast agents market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.

Contrast Agents Market Research Competitive Analysis – GE, Guerbet, and Bayer have been themajor players in the market due to their top selling products and has secured major share in the market. Bayer has Gadavist/Gadovist, the major MRI contrast agent, a macrocyclic gadolinium agent to its benefit. Guerbet claims to own second position in the MRI contrast agents market, fourth position in CT & Cath lab imaging contrast media and third position in the contrast media injection medical devices and services globally. A portion of its range of offers, GE competes with Omnipaque and Visipaque. The three players own nearly half of the market share.

Key Vendors

Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd

GE Healthcare

Bayer AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Bracco Group

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Key Competitive Facts

Strict government regulations and high cost of products hinders the entry of new players and many players have commandable share in the market.

Adverse reimbursement scenario and high cost of imaging modalities in emerging countries may hamper the market growth.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the sub-segments of the contrast agents market. Through this report, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the disease management in the upcoming years along with details of the existing pure-play companies and new players entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways: