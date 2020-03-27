Refrigeration Oil Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2026

Refrigeration Oil Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Refrigeration Oil industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Refrigeration Oil manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Refrigeration Oil market covering all important parameters.

On the basis of application, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into air conditioners, coolers, chillers, refrigerators/ freezers, condensers and others. Air conditioners segment occupied a major share in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. The installation of air conditioners in vehicles, residences, centralised systems in offices and in industries is one of the reasons for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. Use of chillers, refrigerators, and air conditioners in pharmaceutical research laboratories, research & development department of food & beverage, fine chemical industries are expected to witness a significant growth of industrial segment over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from sales of refrigeration oil in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2016–2026

Development of supermarkets, shopping complexes, research and development in food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase the demand for air conditioners, chillers, and refrigerators in APEJ region. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for refrigeration oil in the APEJ region. The refrigeration oil market in North America and Western Europe is expected to be relatively mature than the APEJ market over the forecast period.

Strengthening the sales channel of refrigeration oil is the main strategy adopted by key players across the globe

The major players operating the global refrigeration oil market are ExxonMobil Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, MEIWA CORPORATION, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, FUCHS Lubricants and The Lubrizol Corporation. These key players are focusing on strengthening their sales channels to cater to the rising demand for refrigeration oil across the globe.

