Electronic Shelf Label Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

The global electronic shelf label market accounted at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027.

Europe accounted for a major share of the global electronic shelf label market in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The number of hypermarkets, supermarkets are present within the territory of the region, which is responsible to contribute towards the growth of the entire retail industry. On the other hand, APAC is the fastest-growing electronic shelf label market worldwide. The growth of the electronic shelf label market in this region is attributed to the growing retail industry. The major economies in the region China, Japan, South Korea, and India are attracting FDI to benefit the retail industry.

The rapid adoption of game-changing technologies across the retail – value chain is propelling the electronic shelf label market demand

With the rapid growth in the outlook of online shopping, retailers are looking forward to bring frictionless customer experience into online shopping for customers. The use of IoT in retail is growing at an exponential rate, and therefore both retailers and technology developers are looking forward to providing an environment of the connected consumer in brick-and-mortar locations. Therefore, the ESL developers are working closely to develop more technologies through robust R&D such as the development of ePaper, battery free-solutions and more. The above factor is significantly boosting the growth of the electronic shelf label market.

Integration of Industry 4.0 for automation and smart management creates lucrative growth prospects in the electronic shelf label market

ESLs have reduced the occurrence of pricing errors while supporting stores to get a fast response mechanism for price changes. ESLs can be accessed wirelessly and remotely to achieve access to the massive quantity of data to ensure inventory management. Also, these are configured to send automatic notices when specific products are reaching near to their expiration dates. Therefore, as a primary solution for information display and product pricing, ESLs are perfectly aligned with Industry 4.0 for automation and smart management. The integration of industry 4.0 for automation and smart management thus creates a significant opportunity for electronic shelf label market players.

The global electronic shelf label market by product type is bifurcated into LCD ESL and e-paper based ESL segment. The LCD display ESL tags are similar to that of how the calculators display the numerical values and provide a cost-efficient solutions when a large number of labels are required for precise information to the shelf edge with the help of scrolling and flashing functions, in a wide range of layouts. On the other hand, the E-paper display offers an advantage of less power consumption, and this has led to increased adoption in ESL solutions in the present scenario.

The global electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of communication technology into radio frequency, infrared, near field communication, and others. With NFC-enabled ESL, events of non-transparent processes, wrong price indication, and unsatisfactory customer interactions get eliminated. In the retail sector, the NFC technology considerable adds up to standard ESLs that display the price and enable stock management by facilitating price updates at any time, reassignments, customer interactions, firmware updates, and others. When ESL are combined with NFC short-range wireless connectivity, these tags can be updated instantly by the retailer and further improves customer interactions.

Strategic Insights

Several companies providing electronic shelf labels are coming up with advanced and efficient technologies and solutions in the electronic shelf label market. The initiatives by the companies are expected to furnish the revenue generation stream of the electronic shelf label market. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Displaydata presented new developments to Electronic Shelf Labels at NRF 2019. The company showcased a mobile app which features personalized augmented reality (AR) navigation and ESLs to provide near real-time promotional and product information.

2018: Diebold Nixdorf showcased its latest product developments at EuroCIS. The new products and solutions showcased were, VynamicTM Engage, BEETLE POS systems, and NFC enabled electronic shelf labels or NFC tags.

2017: M2COMM launched a series of new ELSA (Electronic Labelling System Application) products at EuroShop 2017. This new product line features improved functionality, upgraded hardware, and a new range of ESL tags.

GLOBAL ELECTRONIC SHELF LABEL – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Displays

Battery

Transceiver

Microprocessor

Others

By Product Type

LCD ESL

E-Paper based ESL

By Store Type

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Non-Food Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Company Profiles

Altierre Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

Displaydata Limited

E Ink Holdings Inc

M2Communication

NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling

Opticon Sensors Europe BV

Pricer

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Ses-Imagotag

Teraoka Seiko

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Electronic Shelf Label Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Electronic Shelf Label Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Electronic Shelf Label Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

