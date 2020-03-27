Digital Scent Technology Market : Emerging Players, Growth, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

The digital scent, or olfactory, is the technology to sense, transmit, and receive scent-enabled digital media such as web pages, movies, video games, and music. The increasing application scope of the technology in the medical segment is generating the demand for the digital scent technology during the forecast period. Additionally, technology has massive potential in the military as well as the food and beverage industry.

The digital scent technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing applications of e-nose for clinical diagnosis and quality assessment of food. However, High cost is a major restraining factor for the growth of the digital scent technology market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the increasing application scope of e-nose in security and military segment is likely to provide a significant opportunity for the key players operating in the digital scent technology market in the future.

The “Global Digital Scent Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital scent technology market with detailed market segmentation by hardware, end user, and geography. The global digital scent technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital scent technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital scent technology market is segmented on the basis of hardware and end user. Based on hardware, the market is segmented as e-nose and scent synthesizer. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as security, chemical, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, environmental, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital scent technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital scent technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital scent technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital scent technology market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the digital scent technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from digital scent technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for digital scent technology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the digital scent technology market.

The report also includes the profiles of key digital scent technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS S.A.

ams AG

Aryballe Technologies SA

Comon Invent BV

Electronic Sensor Technology

Odotech (Envirosuite Limited)

Scent Sciences Corp.

ScentSational Technologies, LLC

The eNose Company

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Scent Technology Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Scent Technology Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Scent Technology Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Scent Technology Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

