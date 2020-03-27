Agricultural Robots Market Size in Terms of Volume and Value 2018-2025

Agricultural robots are the robots deployed for agronomic and agricultural purposes. These robots are meant to replace human labour, improve production efficiency, and reduce production costs. The robots can perform manual tasks, and are equipped with sensors and cameras to monitor various parameters for quality and production. They are capable of spraying chemicals and fertilizers on farms with precision, removing weed effectively, and collecting soil and crop samples.

In livestock farming, agricultural robot’s applications are in milking, castrating, monitoring the health, and washing. In horticulture, it can be useful for tasks such as weeding, spraying, pruning and monitoring. The major application areas for agricultural robots are unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless tractors, soil management, livestock management, dairy management and others.

The requirement to raise production and improve farm efficiency, increase in competition in exports market, climate change, and necessity to reduce production costs are the major drivers for the growth of the agricultural robots’ market. Moreover, the government is actively involved in various agricultural initiatives, and is encouraging farmers to make the use of technology on their farms. The Agricultural Robots market is segmented by types (software and services), applications, and regions. Some of the key players of Agricultural Robots mentioned in the report are Deere & Company, Leica Geosystems, Trimble Navigation, AGCO, Agribotix, AgJunction and DJI.

The study covers and analyses the “Agricultural Robots” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario,governmentinitiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.