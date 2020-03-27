Vegan Pasta Market by Development, Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027 | Barilla Group, Ebro Foods, TreeHouse Foods, Dakota Growers Pasta Company, De Cecco Company

The New Report “Vegan Pasta Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The trend of vegan food has witnessed significant traction over the last few years, and manufacturers operating in food and beverage industries are focused on reinventing their products to tap this opportunity for increasing their sales and market presence. Vegan pasta market is one of the beneficiary markets and has gained significant traction as the pasta has already been amongst the most consumed convenience foods, globally. Popular brands including Ronzoni Explore Cuisine, Mueller’s and Barilla are focused on offering a variety of vegan pasta, which is pushing the market growth to a greater extent. These brands are prod0omaintly focused on selling their products through Aldi, Walmart, and other retailers. Historically, the growth of the vegan pasta market in developed regions such as North America and Europe witnessed higher growth. However, over the forecast period, developing countries in ASIAN countries are anticipated to showcase ample growth, creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Barilla Group, 2. Ebro Foods, Inc., 3. TreeHouse Foods Inc., 4. Dakota Growers Pasta Company, 5. De Cecco Company, 6. Nestl? S.A., 7. Delverde Industrie, 8. Alimentari S.p.a., 9. RFM Corporation, 10. Grupo La Moderna, 11. General Mills, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Vegan Pasta Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Vegan Pasta are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Vegan Pasta Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global vegan pasta market is segmented on the product type into penne, spaghetti, elbows, fettuccine and linguine, filled pasta, and others. On the basis of source the vegan pasta market is segmented into wheat, rice, legumes, buckwheat, oats, others. By packaging type the vegan pasta market is segmented into boxes, trays, packets and pouches. Moreover, on the basis of distribution channel, the global vegan pasta is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, food and drink, specialty stores, independent small groceries, and e-commerce (online retail).

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vegan Pasta market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Vegan Pasta market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vegan Pasta Market Size

2.2 Vegan Pasta Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vegan Pasta Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Vegan Pasta Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vegan Pasta Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vegan Pasta Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vegan Pasta Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vegan Pasta Revenue by Product

4.3 Vegan Pasta Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vegan Pasta Breakdown Data by End User

