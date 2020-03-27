Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report examines the size of the global analysis as a service (AaaS) market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global analytics as a service (AaaS) market by companies, regions, types and end-use industries.

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) refers to the provision of software and analytics operations via web technologies. These types of solutions offer companies an alternative to developing internal hardware configurations only to perform business analyzes.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2148011

Among the analytical types, descriptive analysis has shown the highest market share as it allows organizations to learn from past behaviors and understand how they could influence future results. In addition, the BFSI industry posted the highest market share in the vertical segment as the industry harnesses the power of analytics as a service to better understand their customers and update their services accordingly.

In 2017, the size of the global analysis as a service (AaaS) market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the course of 2017. for the period 2018-2025.

This report focuses on key global players, covered

IBM

Oracle

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAS Institute

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

Gooddata

Microsoft

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2148011

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into a description of a prescriptive

predictive diagnosis

Market segment by application, divided into

BFSI

Retail and wholesale Trade

Government

Health and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Others

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-analytics-as-a-service-aaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Main stakeholders

Analytics as a service (AaaS) Manufacturers

Analytics as a service (AaaS) Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Analytics as a service (AaaS) Sub-components Manufacturers

Industrial association Association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and National Analysis of the Market Analytics as a Service (AaaS), by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size, State and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Introducing the Analytics As a Service (AaaS) Industry

1.1 Presentation of the analysis as a service (AaaS) market

1.1.1 Scope of the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Analytical market as a service (AaaS) by type

1.3.1 Predictive

1.3.2 Prescriptif

1.3.3 Diagnostic

1.3.4 Description

1.4 Analysis as a Service (AaaS) Market by End Users / Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Retail and wholesale

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 Health and life sciences

1.4.5 Fabrication

1.4.6 Telecommunications and IT

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Players’ Analysis of Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS)

2.1 Size of the analysis as a service (AaaS) market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company profile

To continue…

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155