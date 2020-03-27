3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

The 3D mapping and 3D modeling market in the APAC region and in North America is estimated to contribute USD 16.68 billion and USD 19.17 billion respectively by 2023, at a CAGR of 66.7%. and 50.2%, from 2018 to 2023.

This report examines the size of the global 3D mapping and 3D modeling market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global 3D mapping and 3D modeling market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

3D mapping and 3D modeling are the process of creating and viewing objects using 3D techniques. While cartography is used to create 3D views of objects, modeling makes it possible to create a 3D model of the desired object using specialized software. 3D modeling methods include polygonal modeling, splines, patches, primitive modeling, and non-uniform rational-based spline modeling (NURBS)

In 2017, the global market for 3D mapping and 3D modeling was xx million U.S. dollars and is projected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by

Apple

SAAB

Airbus

Google

Autodesk

Trimble

Intermap Technologies

Topcon

Cybercity 3D

ESRI

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into modeling

3D Mapping

3D

Market segment by application, divided into

building and

automotive construction other

healthcare

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholders 3D Mapping and 3D Modeling

Manufacturers

3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Distributors / Wholesalers

3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Sub-Component Manufacturers

Industry Association Downstream Manufacturers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

