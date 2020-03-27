Automated Parking Systems Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report examines the size of the global market for automated parking systems, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global market for automated parking systems by business, region, type and end-use sector.

One of the trends in the automated parking systems market is that of intelligent parking. The future of the parking industry will mainly be determined by the adoption of intelligent parking solutions. The deployment of advanced sensor technologies and innovations in wireless communications, data analysis, induction loops and smart parking meters will be major developments contributing to the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global market for automated parking systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% in 2018- 2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by

Bosch

Valeo

Continental

DENSO Corporation

Clarion Co., Ltd.

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

semi-automatic

automatic

Market segment by application, split by

car

Bus

Others

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the market for automated parking systems in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automated parking systems market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

Parking manufacturers automated systems

automated for the parking Systems Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Parking Manufacturers of automated systems sub – components

Association of the industry

downstream suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the automated parking systems market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

