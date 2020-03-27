Public Safety Wireless Communication System Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

In 2017, the global market for wireless communications systems for public safety was US $ 1,200 million and is expected to reach US $ 2,230 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% in the during the period 2018-2025.

This report examines the size of the global market for wireless communications systems for public safety, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for wireless communications systems for public safety by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

A public safety communications system is a wireless communications system used by first responders and emergency service personnel such as the police, firefighters, emergency medical services, homeland security and security agencies. disaster response to prevent or respond to incidents or situations that pose a threat to people or property. .

Motorola represented 44.07% of the market share of wireless communication systems of public security of the United States in 2015. The other actors represented 36,86%, in particular JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Cisco and Harris.

The American giant mainly manufactures in the eastern United States and the western United States. They have an unshakeable status in this area. The main consumer markets are located in the western United States, the eastern United States and the southern United States. The Western United States gained market share of 32.56% in 2015, the Southern United States followed by 28.49% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the performance of the product. The main companies have the advantages of better performance, more abundant types of products, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Therefore, they take the majority of the high end market share.

For the years to come, the downward trend in prices in recent years will continue. As competition intensifies, the price gap between different brands will narrow. Likewise, the gross margin will fluctuate.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Motorola

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Cisco

Harris

Nokia

EADS

Hytera

ICOM

Sepura

Ericsson

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

analog public security wireless communication system

Digital public security wireless communication system

Market segment by application, divided into

In-Building

Outdoor

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the public safety wireless communication system market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile ofkey players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the public security wireless communication system market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered to be the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Global market size, condition and forecast of wireless communication systems for global public safety 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Public Safety Wireless Communication System Industry

1.1 Market overview for public safety wireless communication systems

1.1.1 Scope of the Public Safety Wireless Communication System Product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global market for wireless communication systems for public security and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for public safety wireless communication systems by type

1.3.1 Analog wireless communication system for public safety

1.3.2 Digital public safety wireless communication system

1.4 Market for public safety wireless communication systems by end users / application

1.4.1 Under construction

1.4.2 Exterior

Chapter Two: Gambling Analysis of Global Public Safety Wireless Communication Systems

2.1 Market size of the public security wireless communication system (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Motorola

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

