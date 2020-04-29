Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2026 | Welltok, Intel, Nvidia Corporation, Google, IBM

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market is outlined. The Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the Indian healthcare market significantly. AI-enabled healthcare services like automated analysis of medical tests, predictive healthcare diagnosis, automation of healthcare diagnosis with the help of monitoring equipment, and wearable sensor-based medical devices, are expected to revolutionize medical treatment processes in the country.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market was valued at $1,441 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach at $22,790 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, and iCarbonX.

The other players in the value chain include Shimadzu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, General Electric (GE) Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cloudmedx, Inc., and Bay Labs, Inc.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market, By Type

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market, By Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunication

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Healthcare Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

