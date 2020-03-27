New Research Report onProgrammatic Advertising Platform Market , 2019-2028

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Programmatic Advertising Platform market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Programmatic Advertising Platform is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Programmatic Advertising Platform market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Programmatic Advertising Platform market' that includes numerous regions.

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Programmatic Advertising Platform market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Programmatic Advertising Platform Market:

Market Taxonomy

By Transaction Mode

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed

By Ad Format

Desktop Display

Desktop Video

Mobile Display

Mobile Video

By Enterprise Size

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

A section of the report focuses on the market overview of the programmatic advertising platform market. This is in the form of global programmatic advertising platform market value in US$ Mn for the period 2017 till 2025. The market overview is also in the form of global programmatic advertising platform market share by transaction mode, by enterprise size, by ad format and by region for the year 2025. The report also highlights the parent market overview of the programmatic advertising platform market, which gives information about the various components of the parent market. The section that follows focuses on the programmatic advertising platform market value chain analysis. Subsequent sections of the report contain information about the regional market analysis and forecast of the programmatic advertising platform market for the various assessed regions given in the market taxonomy. These sections also contain a detailed analysis of the market dynamics of the programmatic advertising platform market. This exhaustive section talks about the macro-economic factors that play a part in shaping the global programmatic advertising platform market. Along with this, there is an exhaustive explanation about the drivers, restraints and trends applicable in the programmatic advertising platform market across the specific regions. This is an important subsection of the report as it contains a detailed explanation about the factors that encourage the growth of this market as well as the factors that hamper the growth of this market. Besides this, weightage of impact of the forecast factors is also given in this subsection. After the market dynamics, the regional subsections of this report contain important market information such as programmatic advertising platform market size (US$ Mn) forecast by country, by transaction mode, by ad format and by enterprise size. Towards the end of these sections, a list of regional programmatic advertising platform market participants is mentioned.

An entire section of the report is devoted to the competition landscape of the global programmatic advertising platform market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global programmatic advertising platform market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the leading companies operating in the global programmatic advertising platform market and is valuable for new entrants as well as for established market players.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the programmatic advertising platform market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the assessment period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global programmatic advertising platform market.

