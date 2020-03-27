Asset and Wealth Management Market Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook to 2027 –Capgemini, Cognizant, Dell, FIS, Fiserv

The asset and wealth management in the industry landscape is witnessing major digital transformation. Enterprises are focusing on redefining their operational strategy to enhance customer experiences. Technological innovations by key market players and digital generation are expected to be the key sources driving the growth of the asset and wealth management market in the forecast period.

The asset and wealth management market is anticipated to witness high growth on account of increasing digitalization trend coupled with growing need of industries to manage their assets effectively. Moreover, growing popularity and adoption of cloud-based solutions is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, reluctance to adopt new technologies may hamper the growth of the asset and wealth management market. On the other hand, developing countries are likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The “Global Asset and Wealth Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of asset and wealth management market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user, and geography. The global asset and wealth management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading asset and wealth management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global asset and wealth management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The asset and wealth management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting asset and wealth management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the xx market in these regions.

