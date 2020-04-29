Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market 2020-2026 || Leading Players – GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc;
With the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
Global Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising population with risk factors for LGS, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as encephalitis and meningitis will further increase the risk of the development of LGS, initiatives taken by government and non-governmental organizations for raising awareness about this syndrome, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the factors fueling the market growth.
The key market players in the global Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drug market are Pfizer Inc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott, Eisai Co., Ltd, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zogenix, H. Lundbeck A/S, Bausch Health, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, UCB Pharma Ltd, Sanofi, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.
Market Definition: Global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market
Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) is a rare type of childhood onset epilepsy that progresses during early stages of childhood. Patients with this syndrome have developmental delay, behavioral problems and different types of seizures such as atonic, tonic and atypical absence seizures.
This syndrome is associated with several gene mutations, perinatal insults, congenital infections, brain tumors/malformations and genetic disorders such as tuberous sclerosis and West syndrome.
According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), it estimates that Lennox-Gastaut syndrome occur in 1-28 people per 100,000 and it accounts for 1-4 percent of all cases of childhood epilepsy. The annual incidence of this syndrome in children is estimated to be 2 per 100,000 children.
Segmentation: Global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action
- Anti-Epileptics
- Anticonvulsants
- Others
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : By Drugs
- Valproic Acid
- Topiramate
- Felbamate
- Rufinamide
- Lamotrigine
- Others
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : By Treatment
- Medication
- Dietary Therapy
- Surgery
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market Drivers
- Rising population with risk factors for LGS is driving the market growth
- Growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as encephalitis and meningitis increases the risk of the development of LGS which acts as a market driver
- Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D is enhancing the market growth
- Initiatives taken by government and non-governmental organizations for raising awareness amongst people about this disorder also boost the market growth
- Increasing global healthcare expenditure drives the market growth
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market Restraints
- Side effects associated with available treatment is hampering the market growth
- High cost of treatment available is restraining the market growth
- Lack of availability of essential services in remote areas acts as a market restraint
Key Developments in the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market
- In November 2018, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Sympazan (clobazam) for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients aged 2 years and older. Patients with LGS have difficulty in swallowing tablets or large volumes of oral suspension, because of physical limitations or compliance issues, Sympazan oral film is a cost effective treatment and will overcome difficulties in those patients who faces difficulty in swallowing tablets
- In June 2018, GW Pharmaceuticals plc received the U.S FDA approval for Epidiolex (cannabidiol), oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age and older. This approval proves that properly evaluating the active ingredients contained in marijuana can lead to important medical therapies
Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market : Competitive Analysis
Global Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drug for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Opportunities in the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market Report :-
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market report.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.
