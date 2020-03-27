Energy Storage Systems Market Significant Trends Till 2027 |Evapco, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens AG, ABB, Altairnano, Active Power, BYD

Sameer Joshi

The energy storage systems (ESS) offers a broad spectrum of technological approaches which are useful to manage the power supply. It helps in developing better resilient energy infrastructure while boosting cost savings to consumers and utilities. The technologies such as flywheels, solid-state batteries, pumped hydro-power, thermal, flow batteries, and compressed air energy under ESS are deployed heavily around the globe as per the application.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB Ltd.

Altairnano

Active Power (Piller Group GmbH)

BYD Co Ltd

Evapco Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

The Furukawa Battery Co.,Ltd. (The Furukawa Electric Co.,Ltd.)

What is the Dynamics of Energy Storage Systemss Market?

High usage of electric vehicles among the public and perks provided by governmental bodies for promoting electric vehicles are some of the factors responsible for driving the energy storage systems market. Nevertheless, many developing countries are taking initiatives to improve the renewable power generation methods, which is expected to benefit players operating in the energy storage systems market.

What is the SCOPE of Energy Storage Systemss Market?

The “Global Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the energy storage systems market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The global energy storage systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading energy storage systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global energy storage systems market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented into pumped hydro storage, flywheel, compressed air, nickel cadmium, sodium sulphur, lithium, and lead acid. On the basis of application, the energy storage systems market is segmented into on-grid and off-grid.

What is the Regional Framework of Energy Storage Systemss Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global energy storage systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Energy Storage Systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

