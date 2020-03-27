GLOBAL OUTDOOR WI-FI MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market was valued at USD 37.2 billion in 2019, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 82.64 billion by the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The prevalence of home and office Wi-Fi networks, hotspots in public venues, and Wi-Fi at most commercial locations make connectivity easier.

– The deployment of smart infrastructure systems (based on IoT techniques and cloud computing) and the data collection and information sharing are leading to higher usage at any given point of time. Thus, the deployment of outdoor Wi-Fi at different locations, such as public and commercial locations, makes the data sharing easy. This is fueling the outdoor Wi-Fi market.

– Moreover, the increasing investments in smart city projects, globally, are expected to boost the market.

– However, technical glitches, like connection loss (many clients converging on a single access point), and regulations on power limits are some of the factors hindering the market during the forecasted period.

Scope of the Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Market Report

Wi-Fi technology is crucial for various systems, such as Machine to Machine (M2M) and Hot Spots. Outdoor Wi-Fi technology is emerging across various verticals, such as healthcare, education, shopping malls, public sector, railway stations, and airports. Moreover, luxury smartwatches are expected to grow and are expected to constitute about 25% of smart wearables. They are among the most commonly used platforms through which outdoor Wi-Fi networks are set to be accessed by consumers.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Public Wi-Fi Service is Expected to Drive the Market

– Public Wi-Fi hotspots have been launched at locations, like railway stations, metro stations, hotels, airports, cafes, markets, educational institutions, parks, and other public places.

– The Wi-Fi hotspot market is driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices across several countries. The increasing trend of social media and growing internet penetration with the increasing consumption of rich media content are the major factors driving the adoption of the Wi-Fi technology and increasing the market share.

– Moreover, with the growing adoption of BYOD policies and enterprise mobility among organizations, the employees can work from home or any public places at any given point of time. With the BYOD deployments increasing, the need for connectivity of devices increased, and thus, the public hotspot helps in getting connected at a cheap rate.

– Additionally, the government initiatives are also supporting the market to grow. For example, “Digital India” initiative, RailTel, a “Miniratna” enterprise of the government, has provided free high-speed Wi-Fi service through the program, RailWire. The organization covered more than 1,500 railway stations by April 5, 2019. RailTel is one of the largest and fastest public Wi-Fi networks in the world.

– Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the outdoor Wi-Fi network, globally, during the forecasted period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific outdoor Wi-Fi market is expected to grow at a faster rate because of the presence of the two largest economies of the world i.e., China and India. The strong economic growth in the region, coupled with the information that the internet brings, interprets that the internet is poised for dynamic growth in the Asia-Pacific region. In lieu of that, the outdoor Wi-Fi market has a huge opportunity in this region.

– Additionally, the rising penetration of smartphones and formulation of favorable guidelines by the aviation authorities from countries, like India, for the use of in-flight Wi-Fi services inside an aircraft would further bid to boost the airborne wireless connectivity market over the next few years, resulting in the increase of outdoor wi-fi systems.

– Moreover, digitalization initiatives are undertaken by the governments of developing countries augment the demand for outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots in the region. India Mobile Congress (IMC) announced that the Indian telecom industry may roll out one million Wi-Fi hotspots in the country by December 2019, which is another step toward the digital empowerment of the country. This initiative allows consumers to access Wi-Fi Hotspots of any of the partnering operators. Such an initiative is expected to boost the outdoor Wi-Fi market.

Competitive Landscape

The outdoor Wi-Fi market is fragmented and the competitive rivalry among existing competitors is high. Moving forward, acquisitions and collaboration of large companies with startups are expected, which are focused toward innovation. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, among others.

– May 2019 – Cisco partnered with Linus Tech Tips and developed some new Meraki WiFi6 compatible access points. Wi-Fi 6 has the capability to power entirely new mobile experiences by offering faster speeds for immersive-experience applications and more device and IoT capacity for high-density environments, such as university lecture halls, malls, stadiums, and manufacturing facilities.

– September 2018 – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd partnered with the city of Duisburg, Germany, to transform Germany’s industrial heartland into a smart city. Their cooperation is expected to focus on transforming Duisburg from a traditional industrial city into a service-oriented smart city through smart government, smart port logistics, smart education, smart infrastructure, 5G and broadband, smart homes, and urban IoT.

