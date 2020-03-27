Paints and Coatings Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2027

Paints and Coatings Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Paints and Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Paints and Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Paints and Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global paints & coatings market by segmenting it in terms of base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for paints & coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global paints & coatings market. The paints & coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar,, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun A/S.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global paints & coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global paints & coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Polyurethanes

Polyesters

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others (including Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyester, and Fluropolymer)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solid

Powder

Others (including UV-cure and moisture cure)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Packaging

Health Care & Medical Devices

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others (including Wood Working)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where paints & coatings are used

Identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the paints & coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global paints & coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Reasons to Purchase this Paints and Coatings Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

