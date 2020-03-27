OPGW Cable Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2026

This report presents the worldwide OPGW Cable market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The report covers well-established players including Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Limited, ZTT International, and Tratos. The key players can be seen to form strategic partnerships with various peers in order to improve their client base globally and strengthen their brand positioning. In June 2018, Prysmian Group completed the acquisition of General Cable Corporation, a U.S.-based developer of copper, aluminum, and fiber optic wires and cables. Prysmian Group acquired the firm by acquisition of all shares of General Cable for US$ 30.00 per share.

OPGW Cable Market, by Application

Below 220 KV

220-500 KV

Above 500 KV

OPGW Cable Market, by Type

Layer Stranding Structure

Central Tube Structure

OPGW Cable Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OPGW Cable Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global OPGW Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global OPGW Cable Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global OPGW Cable Market Size

2.1.1 Global OPGW Cable Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global OPGW Cable Production 2014-2025

2.2 OPGW Cable Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key OPGW Cable Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 OPGW Cable Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers OPGW Cable Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into OPGW Cable Market

2.4 Key Trends for OPGW Cable Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 OPGW Cable Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 OPGW Cable Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 OPGW Cable Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 OPGW Cable Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 OPGW Cable Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 OPGW Cable Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 OPGW Cable Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….