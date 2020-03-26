Glutinous Rice Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2025

Global Glutinous Rice Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Glutinous Rice market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Glutinous Rice market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Glutinous Rice market report covers the key segments,

Examples of some of the market participants in the global glutinous rice market identified across the value chain include- BURAPA PROSPER CO. LTD., Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills, Koda Farms, Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, among others.

Glutinous rice Market Opportunities

The market for glutinous rice is anticipated to increase due to the rising trend among consumers to have a healthy diet. Glutinous rice is low-fat rice having high fiber, vitamin and mineral content and added health benefits. The health benefits of glutinous rice include its ability to control diabetes, inhibit chronic diseases, improve digestion and lessen inflammation. The increasing number of restaurants and food joints have also resulted in increasing market for glutinous rice. Glutinous rice is a staple food in many regions of Asia Pacific. It provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for many living in Asia and rising in population will indeed result in increasing market for glutinous rice. The Asia Pacific is the primary producer and exporter of glutinous rice globally. However, China and India are of the primary consumers and producers.

Brief Approach to Research Glutinous rice Market

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The Glutinous Rice market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Glutinous Rice in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Glutinous Rice market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Glutinous Rice players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Glutinous Rice market?

After reading the Glutinous Rice market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Glutinous Rice market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Glutinous Rice market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Glutinous Rice market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Glutinous Rice in various industries.

