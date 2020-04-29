According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Plantation Management System Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Smart Plantation Management System Market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

The increase in the adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining and reduction in agricultural resource waste and manpower, are the primary factors fueling the growth of the market for smart plantation management systems. The use of smart irrigation systems conserves approximately 20 percent more water than conventional irrigation systems, which is one of the critical drivers of the Plantation Management Systems market.

The software is permitting farmers to use smartphones or laptops to track and manage their fields, which removes the need to visit the fields regularly. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the software segment. In addition, the Smart Plantation Management Systems market would increase by the government’s support to promote the Internet of Things (IoT) in farming, unfavorable climatic conditions, raise environmental concerns, decrease productivity, and reduction of farmland numbers.

However, the high capital investment and lack of awareness in the adoption of smart plantation management systems are expected to hamper the growth of the smart plantation management systems market.

Smart Plantation Management System Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Global Smart Plantation Management System are Robert Bosch, Deere & Company, Netafim, Synelixis Solutions, DTN, AgroWebLab Co., Ltd., SemiosBio Technologies,, WaterBit, Phytech, Tevatronics, Rivulis, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hidrosoph, AquaSpy, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

The Fruits segment in Crop Type is expected to grow at the highest rate during Forecast horizon

Based on Crop Type, the Fruits segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, since fruit has emerged as a vital crop for the use of smart plantation management systems, given a large number of players offering smart fruit plantation systems and technologies developed for different fruit types. Grapes, citrus fruits, and apples are the main fruits where, due to their higher demand, smart plantation management systems were introduced.

Increasing adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers

The integration of IoT an advanced technological tools, systems, equipment, and solutions in Planting Intelligence (PI) and data mining in agriculture offers increased operational efficiency, optimized yield, and reduced energy waste through real-time field data collection, data storage, data analysis, and application creation. The increase in the speed of farming processes are stimulated by several IoT-based technologies, such as precision farming, monitoring of livestock, smart greenhouse, and monitoring of fish farms.

Reduction in the wastage of agricultural resources and manpower

The farm owners are facing a severe labor shortage, since the working conditions and pay of the workers are not right, and due to which several crops and agricultural land are devastating. The erratic weather patterns and insufficient knowledge often contribute to crop losses. In the form of smart plantation management systems, this has resulted in more farms finding alternative solutions.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share in the smart plantation management systems during the forecast period.

By geography, the global Smart Plantation Management System Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Smart Plantation Management Systems and is expected to see robust growth due to favorable climatic conditions for crops. Because of the massive crop production, which includes tea, sugarcane, and cotton, it has enormous potential. China holds the largest market share due to the presence of a large crop area, particularly for tea, sugar cane, and fruit.

