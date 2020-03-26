Thermal Paper Market Size, Industry Development and Top Key Players Analysis 2020-2027 | Appvion, Gold Huasheng Paper, Hansol Paper, Jujo Thermal Limited

The Thermal Paper Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Thermal paper is a specialty paper that allows for inkless printing. The thermal paper is coated with a material that changes its color when subjected to heat. It is suitably used in thermal printers, cash registers, adding machines, and credit card terminals. The print heads in these machines are capable of heating the required areas of the paper and making them legible to read. They are specifically engineered to provide clear and legible images at all print speeds for remarkable readability.

Top Leading Companies:

– Appvion, Inc

– Gold Huasheng Paper Co., Ltd.

– Hansol Paper Co

– Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

– Jujo Thermal Limited

– Koehler Paper Group

– Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited

– Oji holdings

– Ricoh Company, Ltd.

– Siam Paper Public Co. Ltd

The prevalent uses of thermal papers in paper receipts, shipping labels, lottery tickets, parking tickets, coupons, luggage tags, labels for RFID, point-of-sale receipts, entertainment and gaming tickets has led to significant demand for thermal papers in the recent years. The consumer preference for cashless payments together with a government initiative to facilitate the transition to a cashless economy and the growing scope of point-of-sales applications are likely to spur the growth of the thermal paper market. Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound that is used as a color developer in the thermal papers. BPA is regarded as a health hazard as it has been known as an endocrine disruptor.

