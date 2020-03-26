GCC Fruit Juice Market Report, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Fruit Juice Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC fruit juice market size reached a value of US$ 2.5 Million in 2019. As the GCC region has witnessed strong economic growth in the past few decades, the per capita spending on food and beverages has also increased at a faster pace. Moreover, on account of increasing health awareness, the consumers are now shifting from carbonated drinks towards healthier alternatives, such as non-carbonated and natural fruit beverages. Additionally, the introduction of value-added products is gradually increasing the demand for fruit juice in the region.

GCC Fruit Juice Market Trends:

A rise in the prevalence of lifestyle ailments such as obesity, diabetes and heart diseases in the region has proliferated the demand for natural and healthier beverages, such as 100% fruit juices. Moreover, the governments of several countries in the GCC region are undertaking initiatives and altering existing policies to promote the consumption of healthier food products. For instance, the Government of Saudi Arabia has levied a 50% tax on carbonated soft drinks and 100% tax on energy drinks. This is expected to attract a larger consumer-base and create a positive outlook for the fruit juice market in the GCC region. Some of the other factors which are catalyzing the market growth include elevating income levels, rapidly growing population, changing lifestyles and increasing working population. Looking forward, the fruit juice market size in GCC is projected to exceed US$ 3.5 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 5.6% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Juice drinks

100% Fruit Juices

Concentrates

Nectars

Powdered juices

At present, juice drinks dominate the market, holding the largest GCC fruit juice market share.

Market Breakup by Flavors:

Orange

Mango

Mix Fruit

Apple

Currently, orange represents the most popular fruit juice flavor in the GCC region. Orange juice increases immunity, detoxifies the body, lowers cholesterol levels, and reduces inflammation and signs of aging.

Market Breakup by Packaging Types:

Tetra Pack Packaging

Bottles

Cans

Based on packaging types, tetra pack accounts for the majority of the market share. This can be accredited to the lightweight, convenient and environment-friendly nature of tetra pack packaging.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online

Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leading distribution channels as they run regular promotional campaigns and offer huge discounts to the customers.

Market Region by Summary:

Country-wise, the market has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain. Amongst these, Saudi Arabia is the biggest market, holding the dominant market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Almarai

Al Rabie

Jumbo

Caser

Arrow Juice

Union Beverages Factory

Barakat Quality Plus

Del Monte Quality.

