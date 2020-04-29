Kombucha market expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.56% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Kombucha Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.56% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding consuming healthy food and beverages and leading healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving market growth. Due to the rapid development of the production process, the global kombucha market expected to witness significant growth. Rapid development leading to improve and optimize fermentation by reducing the inefficiencies observed during fermentation process. Highly developed bottling technology and automatically generated labeling techniques can further reduce production time as well as reduce the manual labor involved in the process and thus have a positive impact on market growth.

Kombucha is a fermented tea, which falls under the functional beverage sector. Probiotic products and kombucha have similar characteristics. It helps balance friendly bacteria in the digestive tract, which improves the immune system. The increasing shift of consumers from dairy products to effective and efficient probiotic products expected to boost the demand in the forthcoming years.

Kombucha also helps to fight against various diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases. It can detoxify the body, boost energy levels, increase metabolism, rebuild connective tissue, and reduce headaches. It is rich in bacterial acids and enzymes produced by the human body and uses them to detoxify the system, thus decreasing the pancreatic load and easing the burden on the liver. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of kombucha anticipated to drive the demand for the product in dietary supplements segment which in turn leads to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Kombucha Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the global Kombucha market are GT’S Living Foods, KeVita Inc., Health Ade, Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Makana Beverages Inc., Nessalla Kombucha, Reed’s Inc., Mojo Beverages, Cell-Nique Corporation, Wonder Drink, Kosmic, The Humm Buchiand and Other Prominent Players.

The growing health awareness is the driving factor for the global Kombucha market

Rising rate of lifestyle disorders due to junk food and fast food culture has created medical problems among people across the globe. Lifestyle disorders has resulted in increased reliance on miracle drugs and shifting over to different health foods and drinks. With increasing consumer awareness of natural and chemical-free substances, the popularity of herbal medicines and supplements such as kombucha tea, etc. is also growing globally.

Increase in the consumption of probiotics products impact positively on market growth

People around the world are very concerned about their health. Advanced countries have their own well-formulated policies and practices regarding health. Adoption of a Probiotic food and beverage culture in a country like India to prevent various diseases, rather than to cure them through by low investment. Additionally, production of Probiotic foods at the household level, is the main driver of the growth of kombucha market.

The Organic segment amidst product type estimated to grow at high pace

Organic kombucha tea dominating the global market. Organic approved kombucha tea, indicating that at least 95% of the products used are organic. In other words, they were naturally grown without any use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides and were not genetically modified. Additionally, the process and products of kombucha are inspected to meet the requirements of the food regulatory bodies.

The Supermarket segment estimated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period

Supermarkets offer ease of accessibility and have a large variety of products. As Supermarkets are the manufacturer’s most favored distribution partners as their appealing packaging solutions have a direct appeal to customers coming in for shopping. Ease in accessibility driving the market growth.

North America estimated to grow at a remarkable rate in the Global Kombucha market during the anticipated period.

North America is expected to dominate the Kombucha market with the largest revenue share. Due to the presence of a large number of kombucha products companies across this region. Due to the rise in the number of health-conscious populations in the area, coupled with the growing use of kombucha in the food & beverage industry for both preservative and taste-enhancing purposes. Increased disposable income among the American population, together with the emergence of a variety of global market players in the region, expected to assist the region’s growth over the forecast years.

