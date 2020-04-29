Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market 2020-2026 || Leading players – InfraScan, Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, PDS Biotechnology;

With the Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Global intracranial hematoma drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising cases of trauma, accidents, age related brain disorders, cancer among others, high prevalence of population suffering from hypertension and development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

The key market players in the global intracranial hematoma drug market are Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, InfraScan, Inc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, PDS Biotechnology, Orexo AB, Purdue Pharma L.P, Pharmaxis Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Penumbra, Inc, and others.

Market Definition: Global Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market

Intracranial hematoma is a condition which is characterized by the deposition of blood within the skull caused by bursting of blood vessel in the brain from any type of accident or trauma. The collection of the blood within the brain tissue or underneath the skull causes pressure on the brain tissues which damages the tissues leading to symptoms such as increasing headache, vomiting, drowsiness and progressive loss of consciousness, dizziness, confusion, unequal pupil size and slurred speech.

Segmentation: Global Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Types

Epidural Hematoma

Subdural Hematoma

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action

Osmotic Diuretics

Anticoagulants

Steroids

Antiepileptic

Others

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Drugs Type

Mannitol

Warfarin

Prednisone

Phenytoin

Others

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Diagnosis

CT Scan

MRI Scan

Angiogram

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Treatment

Medications

Surgical Drainage

Craniotomy

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market:

In June 2019, Zebra Medical Vision, Inc received FDA 510(k) clearance for HealthPNX an AI alert for Intracranial Hemorrhage and pneumothorax (PNX). This AI software automatically detects patient’s internal brain bleeds based on standard, non-contrast head CTs. The usage of this software can assist in providing early detection in people suffering from high risk of severe brain bleeding events

In November 2018, MaxQ AI, Ltd received 510(k) clearance from FDA for Accipio Ix intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) detection software designed to detect non-contrast head CT images. The approval of this software will help in the early detection of the hematoma

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market Drivers:

Rising cases of trauma, accidents, age related brain disorders, cancer among others may act as a market driver

Change in lifestyles such as smoking and alcohol consumption has increased the risk for Intracranial hematoma which acts as a market driver

Increased research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and approval procedure by the authorities for the treatment, is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness amongst people about optimal diagnosis and treatment of intracranial hematoma restricts the growth of this market

Associated side effects of the drugs are expected to impede the market growth

Invasive nature of most intra-cranial pressure monitors which can hinder the market growth

Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market : Competitive Analysis

Global intracranial hematoma drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intracranial hematoma drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Intracranial Hematoma Drug Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

