Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Report, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024

The Kuwait perfume market has experienced a robust growth over the past several years. The demand for perfumes is escalating in the region owing to the growing influence of e-commerce industry and the development of unique fragrances by the manufacturers.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kuwait Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024”, the Kuwait perfume market size reached of US$ 113 Million in 2018. Kuwait is the second richest GCC country and one of the leading markets for personal care and cosmetic products. Similar to other Arabic countries, both men and women in Kuwait fragrances market as a ritual and layer on multiple products for a unique blend. These blends consist of both traditional oils and attars as well as western perfumes. On account of this, both Saudi Arabia perfume market and global perfume manufacturers are trying to expand their businesses in Kuwait. However, as the region has limited flora, the raw materials used in different fragrances are imported from Europe to meet the demand.

Kuwait Perfume Market Trends:

Kuwait represents one of the fastest growing markets for premium products, such as perfumes, since its inhabitants enjoy a very high per capita income. In addition, a significant rise in the number of tourists as well as the construction of new malls in the region have created growth opportunities for both the international and regional perfume brands. Apart from this, the manufacturers are increasing their media presence in the country in order to attract younger consumers. Moreover, the leading perfume brands in the region are focusing on developing unique and personalized fragrances that are highly preferred by the Kuwaitis. In addition, they are coming up with innovative packaging formats with designer perfume bottles so as to provide a luxury experience to their consumers. Owing to the abovementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 196 Million by 2024, registering at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Premium

Mass products

Premium products incorporate upscale perfume brands which are not easily accessible and affordable. On the other hand, mass products are easily available as they can be purchased from the local markets, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc.

Market Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex Perfumes

Male perfumes mostly encompass woody-musk fragrance notes, whereas perfumes designed for women primarily contain floral/fruity undertones.

Market Breakup by Perfume Type:

Arabic

French o

Others

Presently, Arabic perfumes represent the most popular segment, holding the majority of the overall market share.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Retail Store

Online Store

Others

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2020-2025.

